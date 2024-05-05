Sunday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

May 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Sunday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Sunday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.bingrp.com , call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.