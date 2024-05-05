Sunday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather
May 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Sunday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Fans can exchange their tickets to Sunday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.
For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.bingrp.com , call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
