Yard Goats Game Cancelled on Sunday
May 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Sunday's Yard Goats game in Binghamton, New York has been cancelled due to rain. It will not be made up. The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Tuesday with an 11AM morning game in Reading, PA. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park for the next homestand on Tuesday, May 14th (7:10 PM) to host New Hampshire.
