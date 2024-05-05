Bello Scheduled to Make Rehab Start for Sea Dogs on Tuesday

Portland, Maine - Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello is scheduled to join the Portland Sea Dogs on a Major League Baseball rehab assignment. He is expected to start on Tuesday, May 7th when the Sea Dogs host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

Bello, 24 years old, was the Red Sox 2024 Opening Day starter. Bello has posted a 3-1 record in five games this season with a 3.04 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 26.2 innings. He was placed on the injured list on April 24th (retroactive to April 21) with right lat tightness.

In his Major League career, he has appeared in 46 games with a 17-20 record and a 4.22 ERA. Bello was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2017.

Bello appeared in 22 games with the Sea Dogs over parts of the 2021 and 2022 seasons where he was a combined 6-5 with a 3.56 ERA with 135 strikeouts over 101 innings. In 2022 with Portland, he notched a 4-2 record with a 1.69 ERA in seven games earning a promotion to Triple-A Worcester. On May 5, 2022, he tossed a complete game seven-inning no-hitter in game 2 of a doubleheader against Reading. It was the fifth no-hitter in Sea Dogs history.

The Sea Dogs boast the top record in the Eastern League's Northeast Division at 16-9.

