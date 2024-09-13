Aryeh Miller Called into Liberia Under-20 Men's Youth National Team
September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC midfielder Aryeh Miller has been called up to the Liberia Under-20 Men's Youth National Team. Liberia will play in the 2024 WAFU U-20 Zone A Championships from September 15 to September 30 in Liberia. The tournament will serve as qualifying for the 2024 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.
Miller, 18, signed his first professional contract with Carolina Core FC on October 20, 2023. He made his CCFC debut against Orlando City B on August 3. Miller has made nine appearances this season, with six starts.
Miller earned his first international youth call-up to the Liberia U-17 Men's Youth National Team in December 2021. He has received multiple call-ups to U-17 training camps.
Liberia was drawn into Group A and opens the competition against Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, September 15th, squares up with Sierra Leone on Wednesday, September 18th and finishes the group stage against Guinea on Saturday, September 21st.
