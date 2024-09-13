Union II Game Notes

September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







Union II are in first place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.

Union II currently hold the greatest goal differential in the league (18).

Homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano registered his first professional goal against Carolina Core FC.

Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney scored his fifth goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle earned a clean sheet in his MLS NEXT Pro debut for Union II.

UNION II PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCANARIOS:

PHILADELPHIA 1 or more points OR

CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + ORLANDO CITY B loss OR

CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + CHICAGO FIRE II loss OR

CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + ORLANDO 1 or fewer points + CHICAGO 2 or fewer points OR

CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + CHICAGO 1 or fewer points + ORLANDO 2 or fewer points OR

ORLANDO loss + CHICAGO loss + COLUMBUS CREW 2 1 or fewer points OR

ORLANDO loss + COLUMBUS loss + CHICAGO 1 or fewer points

What: Philadelphia Union II Regular Season

When: Sunday, September 15, 7:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Inter Miami CF II

Where: Chase Stadium

Next Home Match: vs. New York City FC II, Monday, September 23, 4:00 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.