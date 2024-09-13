Union II Game Notes
September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
Union II are in first place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.
Union II currently hold the greatest goal differential in the league (18).
Homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano registered his first professional goal against Carolina Core FC.
Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney scored his fifth goal of the season.
Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle earned a clean sheet in his MLS NEXT Pro debut for Union II.
UNION II PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCANARIOS:
PHILADELPHIA 1 or more points OR
CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + ORLANDO CITY B loss OR
CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + CHICAGO FIRE II loss OR
CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + ORLANDO 1 or fewer points + CHICAGO 2 or fewer points OR
CAROLINA CORE FC 2 or fewer points + CHICAGO 1 or fewer points + ORLANDO 2 or fewer points OR
ORLANDO loss + CHICAGO loss + COLUMBUS CREW 2 1 or fewer points OR
ORLANDO loss + COLUMBUS loss + CHICAGO 1 or fewer points
What: Philadelphia Union II Regular Season
When: Sunday, September 15, 7:00 p.m. ET
Opponent: Inter Miami CF II
Where: Chase Stadium
Next Home Match: vs. New York City FC II, Monday, September 23, 4:00 p.m. ET
