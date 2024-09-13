Toronto FC II Win 4-3 on Penalties

New York City FC II recorded a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC II at Icahn stadium on Wednesday evening. A tight game saw defender Matthew Leong break the deadlock in the 80th minute with a header. The visitors would restore parity two minutes later thanks to a Julian Altobelli penalty. A 1-1 result would force the game to a penalty shootout to decide which team claimed the coveted bonus point - Toronto emerging 4-3 winners in the shootout.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back in action on Wednesday as they took on Toronto FC II.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made several changes to the side that took on Atlanta United 2 at the weekend with Alex Rando, Jonathan Jiménez, and Matthew Leong replacing Luis Barraza, Rio Hope-Gund, and Julien Lacher in the lineup.

A cagey start to the contest saw both teams struggle to create clear-cut chances. In the 20th minute, a dangerous corner to the near post found Taylor Calheira's head, but the striker could not keep his effort on target.

They would come even closer seven minutes later when Piero Elias played Camil Azzam Ruiz through on goal. The forward attempted to lift the ball over the goalkeeper but saw his effort saved before it was eventually cleared away by the visitors.

City almost broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute after a driving run down the left from Jiménez finished with a low cross that was deflected toward goal. The ball looked destined for the net but ultimately rebounded off the post before being cleared.

The start of the second half saw one change for City as Julien Lacher replaced Ronald Arévalo out wide.

The substitute would involve himself in the contest a little after the hour mark when Jonny Lopez played a smart pass inside to find him in space. Lacher was able to get the ball out of his feet and fire off a shot toward goal, but it was comfortably saved by Toronto's goalkeeper.

City were starting to ramp up the pressure on Toronto with their high pressing unsettling the visiting defense. A second change for City in the 64th minute saw Máximo Carrizo enter the game in place of Camil Azzam Ruiz.

The talented young midfielder wasted no time getting on the ball and trying to dictate things in the final third with clever passes and dangerous dribbling.

City came within inches of taking the lead in the 69th minute after Jiménez latched onto a loose ball in the penalty area and poked an effort toward goal that was brilliantly saved by Adisa DeRosario.

Pilkington's side would eventually break the deadlock from a corner in the 80th minute. A dangerous delivery from Lacher found Leong free in the box and he powered a header into the bottom corner.

That joy would be short-lived, however, as Toronto were awarded a penalty two minutes later - Julian Altobelli converting from twelve yards out to make it 1-1.

City were desperate to secure a win on home soil and pushed hard for a second goal right up until the final whistle.

Despite their best efforts they were unable to find a second goal and that forced the game to a penalty shootout to decide which team claimed a bonus point - Toronto emerging 4-3 winners after the shootout.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Toronto FC II on Sunday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET.

