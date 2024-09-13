Huntsville City FC to Visit Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, September 15

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will hit the road to take on Atlanta United 2 at 2 p.m. CT at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Sunday marks the third and final time Huntsville will face Atlanta United 2 this season. The Boys in Blue fell 3-2 in the first matchup on May 18 and 2-1 in the second matchup on July 27. Huntsville won in its only previous visit to Atlanta, a 4-2 victory on July 23, 2023 where HCFC scored three goals in the final 20 minutes after trailing 2-1 at halftime.

Sunday's match marks the first time Huntsville assistant coach Zach Herold will return to Atlanta since departing the club for HCFC. Herold was a coach in the Atlanta United FC academy before joining Huntsville this offseason.

This weekend is the fourth time this season Huntsville City FC and parent club Nashville SC will share the same opponent. Nashville will visit Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT before Huntsville's match on Sunday. The Boys in Blue and the Boys in Gold will also share opponents next weekend against FC Cincinnati and Oct. 6 against New York City FC.

Huntsville forward Adem Sipić will become the fourth Boy in Blue to make 40 appearances for the club in his next outing. He would join midfielders Jony Bolaños and Ollie Wright, and defender Joey Skinner, who reached the milestone on Sept. 8 vs. Inter Miami CF II.

Fans who cannot make it to Atlanta for Sunday's match can see the game at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).

