Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Makel Rasheed
September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has signed defender Makel Rasheed for the remainder of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Rasheed is eligible to make his debut as a Boy in Blue this Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. CT against Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Additionally, the club has announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with defender Nick DePuy.
Rasheed played the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Xavier University, making 29 appearances and 28 starts for the Musketeers. He also scored four goals and recorded two assists while contributing to one of the top-10 defenses in the country. During his time at Xavier, the defender was named to the 2022 All-BIG EAST Second Team and 2022-23 All-BIG EAST All-Academic Team. Rasheed was selected by parent club Nashville SC with the 65th overall pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
Before becoming a Musketeer, the defender played three seasons at the University of Indianapolis. He made 52 appearances and 47 starts in three seasons with the Greyhounds, scoring nine goals and recording five assists, while helping the program to a 47W-7L-8D record in three seasons with two NCAA Division II Tournament Semifinal Appearances.
Fans can see the Boys in Blue take on Atlanta United 2 on the MLS Season Pass on AppleTV or at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).
TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs defender Makel Rasheed; mutually agrees to part ways with defender Nick DePuy
Makel Rasheed
Position: Defender
Height: 6'4
Weight: 201 lbs
Birthdate: May 14, 2001
Age: 23
Birthplace: Rockville, Maryland
Nationality: United States
Last club: Xavier University
How acquired: Free agency
HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF SEPT. 13, 2024
Goalkeeper: Bryan Dowd and Simon Jillson
Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Will Perkins, Makel Rasheed, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa
Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Dominic Gasso, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Axel Picazo and Ollie Wright
Forwards: Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Pasnik
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 13, 2024
- Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Makel Rasheed - Huntsville City Football Club
- Toronto FC II Earns Extra Point after Draw with New York City FC II - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II Win 4-3 on Penalties - New York City FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Makel Rasheed
- Huntsville City FC Update
- Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to Host Second Annual "Socctoberfest" and Holiday 5K
- Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to Host Second Annual "Socctoberfest" and Holiday 5K
- Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 Against Inter Miami CF II