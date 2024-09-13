Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Makel Rasheed

September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has signed defender Makel Rasheed for the remainder of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Rasheed is eligible to make his debut as a Boy in Blue this Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. CT against Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Additionally, the club has announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with defender Nick DePuy.

Rasheed played the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Xavier University, making 29 appearances and 28 starts for the Musketeers. He also scored four goals and recorded two assists while contributing to one of the top-10 defenses in the country. During his time at Xavier, the defender was named to the 2022 All-BIG EAST Second Team and 2022-23 All-BIG EAST All-Academic Team. Rasheed was selected by parent club Nashville SC with the 65th overall pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Before becoming a Musketeer, the defender played three seasons at the University of Indianapolis. He made 52 appearances and 47 starts in three seasons with the Greyhounds, scoring nine goals and recording five assists, while helping the program to a 47W-7L-8D record in three seasons with two NCAA Division II Tournament Semifinal Appearances.

Fans can see the Boys in Blue take on Atlanta United 2 on the MLS Season Pass on AppleTV or at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs defender Makel Rasheed; mutually agrees to part ways with defender Nick DePuy

Makel Rasheed

Position: Defender

Height: 6'4

Weight: 201 lbs

Birthdate: May 14, 2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Rockville, Maryland

Nationality: United States

Last club: Xavier University

How acquired: Free agency

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF SEPT. 13, 2024

Goalkeeper: Bryan Dowd and Simon Jillson

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Will Perkins, Makel Rasheed, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Dominic Gasso, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Axel Picazo and Ollie Wright

Forwards: Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Pasnik

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.