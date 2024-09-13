Inter Miami CF II Set to Host the Philadelphia Union II at Chase Stadium on Sunday

September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Following a solid performance against Huntsville City FC where the team secured three important points, Inter Miami CF II now shifts focus to host the Philadelphia Union II in more MLS NEXT Pro action at Chase Stadium on Sunday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami II is preparing for its penultimate home game of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season when hosting the Union II that visit South Florida at the top spot of the Eastern Conference. The Herons will look to keep up with their recent results and pose a difficult challenge for the Union. A victory in this matchup leaves IMCF II with the possibility of jumping up to third place in the conference standings.

Currently, Inter Miami II boasts the best home record in the East, with seven wins and two losses in front of our fans. The team enters this fixture in 7th place with 39 points from eleven wins, seven losses and six draws so far this 2024 regular season.

The Philadelphia Union II will travel south after most recently winning 0-2 on the road against Carolina Core this past Wednesday. In all, the Union II have registered thirteen wins, seven losses and four draws for a total 46 points this regular season.

