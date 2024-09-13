Tacoma Defiance Hosts Real Monarch Friday Night at Starfire Stadium

September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance midfielder Chris Aquino

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (12-8-4, 42 points) hosts Real Monarchs (7-12-5, 29 points) on Friday, September 13 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Tacoma is coming off a 5-2 victory over Cascadia rival Timbers2 behind a brace from Braudilio Rodrigues and Sebastian Gomez. Defender Antino Lopez also added his second goal of the season.

Tacoma currently sits in first place in the Pacific Division with 42 points, while Real Monarchs sits in last place in the Pacific Division with 29 points. Defiance and Monarchs have faced off twice already this season, with each club winning its respective home contest.

Following Friday's match, Tacoma travels to Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, September 21 at Swangard Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Matt Pedersen

