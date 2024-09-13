Toronto FC II Earns Extra Point after Draw with New York City FC II

September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (8W-10L-6T, 31 points) concluded their three-match road stretch with a 1-1 draw against New York City FC II (10W-5L-9T, 42 points) and earned an extra point after winning the MLS NEXT Pro shootout at Icahn Stadium on Wednesday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini employed three changes from his starting eleven that featured in the road victory against FC Cincinnati 2 last Sunday with Richard Chukwu, Charlie Staniland and Jesús Batiz making way for Theo Rigopoulos, Alonso Coello and Lucas Olguin.

The two Eastern Conference clubs played out a goalless first half in Randalls Island, Manhattan as NYCFC II enjoyed majority of the half's possession and attempted shots in search of the opener.

With both sides seeking a crucial second-half breakthrough, the match sprung into life in the final quarter of the midweek affair with two goals scored in the space of 142 seconds at the recently refurbished Icahn Stadium. The hosts struck first when Matthew Leong rose highest to head Julien Lacher's corner home and score his first career goal in the 80th minute.

Down the other end, TFC II were awarded a penalty kick and a chance to draw level from the spot when Nathaniel Edwards was fouled in the box by Sammy Ramirez in the 82nd minute. Julian Altobelli, the Young Reds' in-form striker who entered the match as a 46th minute substitute, stepped up and emphatically fired his effort into the bottom left corner of the goal to level the scores at one apiece.

With the successful conversion from 12 yards, Altobelli continued his hot streak and became the first player in club history to score a goal in seven consecutive appearances for TFC II following goals against New York Red Bulls II, Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia Union II, Huntsville City, FC Cincinnati 2 and New England Revolution II dating back to July 28.

New York City FC II and Toronto FC II then entered an MLS NEXT Pro shootout after the two sides were unable to find a late game-winner in regulation. Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario registered two saves in the shootout as the Young Reds triumphed 4-3 to earn the extra point from Manhattan and record their first MLS NEXT Pro shootout victory of the 2024 campaign.

Up next, TFC II return home to host New York City FC II for their second head-to-head matchup in five days on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

NYC - Matthew Leong 80' (Julien Lacher)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 83' (penalty kick)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Jonathan Lopez 26' (caution)

NYC - Piero Elias 34' (caution)

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari - goal (1:0)

NYC - Piero Elias - miss (1:0)

TOR - Julian Altobelli - goal (2:0)

NYC - Jonathan Jimenez - goal (2:1)

TOR - Mark Fisher - miss (2:1)

NYC - Samuel Owusu - goal (2:2)

TOR - Andrei Dumitru - goal (3:2)

NYC - Jake Rozhansky - goal (3:3)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards - miss (3:3)

NYC - Taylor Calheira - miss (3:3)

TOR - Adam Pearlman - goal (4:3)

NYC - Matthew Leong - miss (4:3)

LINEUPS 

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Alexander Rando; Jonathan Lopez (Sammy Ramirez 76'), Samuel Owusu, Matthew Leong, Steven Bednarsky, Taylor Calheira (C), Jake Rozhansky, Piero Elias; Ronald Arevalo (Julien Lacher 46'), Jonathan Jimenez, Camil Azzam Ruiz (Máximo Carrizo 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Suare, William Meyer, Klevis Haxhari, Peter Molinari, Zidane Yanez, Nicholas Kapanadze

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic (Theo Rigopoulos 46'), Mark Fisher (C), Adam Pearlman; Richard Chukwu (Markus Cimermancic 90'), Lucas Olguin, Charlie Staniland (Stefan Kapor 90'), Andrei Dumitru; Hassan Ayari, Matthew Catavolo (Nathaniel Edwards 46'), Charlie Sharp (Julian Altobelli 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Ythallo, Kundai Mawoko, Tyler Londono

MEDIA NOTES

With his 83rd minute goal, Julian Altobelli becomes the first player in club history to score a goal in seven consecutive appearances for Toronto FC II.

Toronto FC Academy defender Stefan Kapor made his TFC II debut, becoming the fifteenth player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

