Chicago Fire FC II Defeat New York Red Bulls II 2-1 at SeatGeek Stadium

September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (9-7-9-5, 41 points) defeated New York Red Bulls II (8-12-5-4, 33 points) 2-1 on Friday night at SeatGeek Stadium. It is the team's first victory against Red Bulls II since they faced off in the opening round of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

With the result, the Fire climbed into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with three games left in the MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Chicago attacked from the onset, breaking through in the second minute. As the Fire pressured, Sergio Oregel Jr. sent a ball over the top from the right side. Aidan Stokes came off his line to intercept, but the ball bounced over him into an open box. Christian Koffi pounced on the loose ball and calmly placed his shot into the net for his second goal of the season.

In the 15th minute, it was Javier Casas Jr.'s turn. Koffi carried the ball up the left flank before cutting across for Lamonth Rochester who had a touch, laying it off toward the top of the box. Casas directed his shot on goal and despite a slight misdirection from the Red Bull defense, sent the ball inside the right post.

The visitors cut the lead in half in the 55th minute when Rafael Mosquera Diaz carried the ball up the left side of the field. He cut inside and blasted a shot from distance that went inside the near post.

Chicago next squares up against Orlando City B at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 23, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. The match will be streamed live on mlsnextpro.com.

Chicago Fire FC II 2:1 New York Red Bulls II

CHI - Koffi (2) (Oregel Jr., 3) (WATCH) 2'

CHI - Casas Jr. (2) (Rochester, 2) (WATCH) 14'

NYR - Mosquera Diaz (4) (Jarvis 1) (WATCH) 55'

NYR - Valencia (Yellow Card) 27'

CHI - Diouf (Yellow Card) 45+2'

NYR - Gutierrez (Yellow Card) 48'

NYR - Sullivan (Yellow Card) 54'

CHI - Reynolds (Yellow Card) 71'

CHI - Oregel Jr. (Yellow Card) 80'

NYR - Mehmeti (Yellow Card) 86'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Gal, D Diouf (Reynolds, 63'), D Shannon, D Konincks (Cupps, 63'); M Soudan (Shokalook, 77'), M Nagle (Prpa, 46'), M Oregel Jr. (Calle, 85'), M Rochester, M Casas Jr., F Poreba (capt.), F Koffi

Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Richards, D Blake, M Hlyut

New York Red Bulls II: GK Stokes; D Berkley, D Gutierrez, D Valencia, D Collahuazo; M Jarvis, M Sullivan (capt.) (Mehmeti, 56'), M Mosquera Diaz (Dembele, 63'), M Kasule; F Sofo (Ofori, 83'), F Rosborough (Ssebufu, 63')

Substitutes not used: GK Rutkowski

Shots: 7 / 14

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 76.2% / 79.3%

Saves: 1 / 2

Corners: 4 / 4

Fouls: 19 / 15

Offsides: 0 / 2

Possession: 47.4% / 52.6%

Referee: Salvador Flores

Assistant Referee 1: Christian Little

Assistant Referee 2: Jake Brochu

4th Official: Peter Bernardy

