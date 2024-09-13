FC Cincinnati 2 Host Columbus Crew 2 in Crucial Late Season Meeting Sunday Night

September 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 get set to host Columbus Crew 2 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium this Sunday, September 15 at 7 p.m. ET. The season series is up for grabs between the two Ohio rivals, as FCC 2 and Crew 2 have each claimed three points in the previous two meetings of 2024. Crucial points are up for grabs Sunday night, as both sides look to stamp their ticket to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, as the regular season winds to a close.

The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs COLUMBUS CREW 2 - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2024 - 7 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

TOP SCORER - Ben Stitz tallied his seventh goal of the season Sunday afternoon against Chicago Fire FC II with a penalty kick in the 71st minute. The goal matches Stitz' scoring output from 2023 and moves the forward into sole possession of a team lead in the category.

Stitz also becomes FC Cincinnati 2's top goal scorer with 14 goals in two seasons, passing Arquimides Ordoñez who scored 13 from 2022-23.

SAVES AND CLEAN SHEETS - FC Cincinnati 2 have conceded just 29 goals this season, a goal against average of 1.2, and are one of four teams across MLS NEXT Pro to have fewer than 30 goals allowed to this point in the season. The Orange and Blue's six shutouts are also the fourth most across the league.

Hunter Morse and Paul Walters have excelled in goal this season for the Orange and Blue. Morse leads all goal keepers with three clean sheets while Paul Walters has made 29 saves, averaging over three saves a game and made two save in the penalty shootout against Chicago last Sunday.

WELCOME, ANDREI - On Thursday, FC Cincinnati 2 signed 16-year-old defender Andrei Chirila to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Chirila signs for FCC 2 after joining the FC Cincinnati Academy in August, previously playing his youth soccer in the Philadelphia Union Academy. The Allentown, Pa. native is the younger brother of current FCC 2 forward Stefan Chirila.

PLAYOFF UPDATE - Things remain tight at the top of the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend as Philadelphia Union II reclaimed the number one spot from FCC 2 for the first time since July 28. Four points separate fourth place Columbus Crew 2 from first place Philadelphia while eighth place Chicago are only eight points behind Union II.

The Orange and Blue can clinch a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the first time in a number of ways Sunday night, but the simplest path to the postseason is earning two or more points against Crew 2.

MLS NEXT PRO DECISION DAY - The Orange and Blue close out the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season with 'Soccer Sunday' at TQL Stadium on Sunday, October 6, against Orlando City B at 1 p.m. ET. The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with a number of family friendly activities and a meet and greet with FC Cincinnati players and Gary the Lion. Tickets start at just $5 and can be purchased here.

SCOUTING COLUMBUS CREW 2 (10-6-8, 42 PTS., 4TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Columbus Crew 2 have been rolling since defeating the Orange and Blue in the last meeting between the two sides at Historic Crew Stadium on July 21. Since, Crew 2 have won three of six, losing just once, have moved from sixth in the Eastern Conference to third, and are just four points off the top spot.

After leading MLSNP in goals scored in 2022 and finishing sixth in 2023, Crew 2 have proven once again to be one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the league. Averaging just over two goals per match, Columbus are led by 16-year-old forward Chase Adams, who has tallied eight goals on the year.

While Chase spearheads the Crew 2 scoring efforts, Brent Adu-Gyamfi has been Columbus' most dynamic attacker. Adu-Gyamfi has seven goals and four assists on the year and leads all Crew 2 players in total goal contributions at 11. Adu-Gyamfi is tied for second on the team in assists (4) and key passes (27).

Defensively, Columbus have been middle of the pack when it comes to goals conceded. Crew 2 have allowed 41 goals, a 1.7 goals against average, and have kept just one clean sheet this season in a 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls II back in April. Crew 2 have allowed four goals, two per match, over their last two matches against Chattanooga FC and New York City FC II.

