Arronde Quality Start Not Enough in 2-1 Loss

August 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Felix Arronde

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies got another excellent start from Felix Arronde, but they were unable to beat the Pelicans, falling 2-1 Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Felix Arronde (L, 4-7) posted another quality start-his team-leading seventh of the season. The righty spun six innings, striking out seven Pelicans while allowing just two runs. He has now allowed only those two runs in his last 12 innings of work in his last two starts. The seven punchouts give him 92 on the season, trailing Adrian Alcantara and Shane Panzini by six for the most strikeouts in a single season for the Fireflies since 2020.

After that, the Fireflies only needed Ismael Michel to close out the game. The reliever worked a pair of one hit innings while fanning three Myrtle Beach bats. He lowered his season ERA to a team-best 1.57.

Blake Mitchell got Columbia on the board when he hit his second solo shot of the week beyond the left field fence in the first inning. It was Mitchell's 17th homer of the season which trails just Andy Garriola who homered 18 times before getting called up to South Bend.

The Pelicans bullpen spun five one-hit innings to finish out the game and completed the night with a two inning save from Vince Reilly.

In the fourth, Myrtle Beach got on the board thanks to their own solo shot. Leonel Espinoza smacked a homer to tie the game. Then, the next inning, Miguel Pabon singled to left center to bring Carter Trice around to give the Pelicans their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

