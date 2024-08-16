Shorebirds Beat Mudcats in Extras

August 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds rallied back twice on Saturday night to beat the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 in 11 innings at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the game tied at four in the bottom of the 11th, Maikol Hernandez bunted a 1-0 pitch up the first base line where Mudcats pitcher Dikember Sanchez (L, 3-2) fielded the ball and threw it down the right field line which allowed Braylin Tavera to score from second and give Delmarva (42-69 overall, 19-27 second half) a 5-4 victory.

Deivy Cruz (W, 1-0) worked his way through traffic in the top of the 11th with runners at first and third, Cruz pitched a scoreless frame that allowed the Shorebirds to win the game in the last of the 11th.

Carolina (66-44 overall, 25-20 second half) would regain the lead in the top of the 10th when Luis Castillo singled to centerfield to score Reidy Mercado to give the Mudcats a 4-3 lead.

However, that lead would be short lived as the Shorebirds tied the game up with two out in the 10th on a sharp single down the left field line by Tavera to tie the game 4-4.

Delmarva trailed 3-0 entering the eighth but chipped away as they pulled to within a run at 3-2. Ethan Anderson doubled home the first run of the frame and two batters later, a wild pitch allowed Anderson to score.

In the last of the ninth, the Shorebirds knotted the game up on a sacrifice fly by Austin Overn to force extra innings.

Carolina jumped out to an early lead in the first inning on an Eric Bitonti sacrifice fly and would stretch the lead with another run in the second on another sacrifice fly, this one by Blayberg Diaz and a 2-0 advantage.

The Mudcats lead would grow to 3-0 in the fourth on a Reece Walling single to plate Daniel Guilarte.

The series rolls along Saturday night in Delmarva with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 as they open a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets.

Single game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

