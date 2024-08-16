Delmarva Walks-off Carolina in 11-Innings

August 16, 2024

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (42-69, 19-27) rallied in the late innings to walk off the Carolina Mudcats (66-44, 25-20), 5-4 in 11 innings.

Eric Bitonti put the Mudcats ahead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that plated Yophery Rodriguez, making it 1-0 Carolina.

Another sacrifice fly in the second made it 2-0 as Blayberg Diaz scored Luis Castillo with a fly ball to center.

In the fourth, Reece Walling singled home Daniel Guilarte from second base to extend the Mudcats' lead to 3-0.

The Shorebirds offense could not get anything going against Mudcats' starting pitcher Josh Knoth who dealt 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball with 7 strikeouts.

The Shorebirds made their move in the eighth as Ethan Anderson collected his first professional RBI with a double that scored his college teammate, Griff O'Ferrall to make it a 3-1 game. Anderson scored moments later on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to one at 3-2.

In the ninth, Austin Overn drove home the tying run with a sacrifice fly to deep left, plating Maikol Hernandez from third to force extras with the game even at three.

Luis Castillo put the Mudcats back in the lead in the top of the tenth on a Luis Castillo RBI single, but that's the only run they scored as they stranded the bases-loaded, putting Delmarva down just one at 4-3.

Down to their final out in the bottom half, Braylin Tavera delivered and tied the game with a base hit to left, scoring Ryan Stafford to push the game to 11 innings, now tied at four.

Deivy Cruz worked the Shorebirds out of a jam in the 11th by stranding runners at the corners. Delmarva needed just one pitch to win the game in the bottom half of the frame as a sacrifice bunt by Maikol Hernandez resulted in a throwing error, bringing home the winning run in Braylin Tavera to give the Shorebirds a 5-4 victory in 11 innings.

Deivy Cruz (1-0) earned the win for Delmarva with Dikember Sanchez (3-2) suffering the loss.

The Shorebirds go for their third-straight win over the Mudcats on Saturday with Keeler Morfe taking the mound against Bishop Letson. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

