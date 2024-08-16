Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 8.16

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Felix Arronde (4-6, 3.12 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jeral Vizcaino (2-3, 3.24 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIREFLIES BLANKED 8-0, REMAIN 2.5 OUT OF FIRST: The Fireflies were stymied after allowing five runs in the second inning, falling 8-0 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Myrtle Beach struck gold with a five-run second inning against Mauricio Veliz (L, 1-3). The frame was highlights by a three-run blast from Ivan Brethowr that plated Dilan Granadillo and Eriandys Ramon to push the home team's lead to 5-0. All-in-all, Veliz allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings before the Fireflies moved to the bullpen. Juan Martinez was the first arm out of the pen. The righty slowed Myrtle Beach's offense, allowing just one run across his 2.1 innings of work before Julio Rosario closed out the game. Rosario allowed one run over a pair of frames.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After working four, one-run innings Thursday, Columbia's bullpen now has a 3.13 ERA this season, which is the third-best mark in all of full-season baseball. It trails the Midland Rockhounds (2.97 ERA) and the Harrisburg Senators (3.08 ERA). The Fireflies are the only team in the top four bullpen ERAs in MiLB that has worked more than 450 innings this season.

SOME ADDED SUPPORT: This week, the Fireflies added Colton Becker and Carter Frederick to their roster and they have come out in a big way. In Becker's debut Wednesday, he went 3-4 with two doubles and three RBI and Frederick is 3-7 with two runs scored and an RBI in each of his first two games. All-in-all, the reinforcements are 6-13 (.462) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored in their first combined four games with the team. Becker was an undrafted free agent and Frederick was selected in the 20th round of this year's draft.

MISSING MICHEL: Ismael Michel has stepped up in a big way over the last month for Columbia. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings (8 IP) which has pushed his ERA down from 3.27 on July 21 to 2.00 today, but what's been truly impressive is that he hasn't allowed a single hit in his last four outings. On the run he is 3-0 with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched in relief for Columbia.

THIS IS 50: Sunday, Austin Charles drove in one RBI, giving him 52 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 50 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Last night, Columbia lost 8-0 to Myrtle Beach but still kept pace with the first place Charleston RiverDogs. They currently sit 2.5 games behind Charleston and 2.5 games in front of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in second in the division. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies have the best record in the South Division for the entire season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Saturday, Felix Arronde led the way with six scoreless innings to earn his sixth quality start of the season for Columbia. The righty also leads the Fireflies with 85 punchouts on the season. He currently has 97 strikeouts in his two year Fireflies career.

