Mudcats Shut Out By Shorebirds

August 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds used three pitchers enroute to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Delmarva (41-69 overall, 18-27 second half) got a quality start from Braxton Bragg (W, 4-5) who scattered seven hits and struck out four over six innings of work giving the Shorebirds offense a chance to go to work.

The Shorebirds got things going with a run in the second and added a pair of tallies in the fourth inning highlighted by an Angel Tejada RBI double and a 3-0 lead.

Delmarva added to their lead with three more runs in the fifth on a based loaded walk and a two-run double from Maikol Hernandez and a 6-0 advantage.

The final runs came in the seventh on an RBI double off the bat of Austin Overn and a base loaded balk for the final 8-0 margin.

Carolina (66-43 overall, 25-19 second half) collected eight hits but were just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Josh Timmerman (L, 4-2) was charged with the loss allowing one unearned run and three hits over three innings of work.

The Mudcats and Shorebirds continue their series on Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 as they open a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets.

