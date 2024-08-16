Pitching Dominates, Pelicans Beat Fireflies 2-1

August 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







After falling behind in the first inning, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Columbia Fireflies 2-1 on Friday night for their second win of the series. The win evened up the series as the Pelicans improved to 50-57 and 21-20 in the second half. The Fireflies dropped to 59-50 and 24-20 in the second half.

Just four hits and two runs got the job done for the Pelicans as Leonel Espinoza (1-4, HR, RBI) tied the same with a solo shot in the fourth and Miguel Pabon (1-3, RBI) hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Angel Hernandez (4-2) earned the win with three shutout innings out of the bullpen and five strikeouts. Vince Reilly picked up his second save of the year by shutting out the Fireflies through the final two frames.

Columbia's lone run came from Blake Mitchell's (1-4, HR, RBI) solo home run in the first inning. The Fireflies collected just five hits in the loss.

Felix Arronde (4-7) took the loss despite logging a quality start with earned runs through six innings and seven strikeouts. Reliever Ismael Michel tossed the final two scoreless frames.

The Fireflies scored in the first inning for the third time this week on Mitchell's solo homer in the first. It was his 17th of the year.

The Pelicans responded in the bottom of the fourth as Espinoza hit his third home run of the season with a solo shot to lead off the inning.

After Carter Trice hit a double with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Pabon cashed in with an RBI single to put Myrtle Beach in front 2-1.

The fifth game of the series is set for Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.