Sox Level Series Against FXBG

August 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats' bats were held largely in check as the Red Sox evened the series with a 6-2 win in game four. FXBG is 28-18 (63-49), and Salem now stands at 26-20 (60-52).

Freili Encarnacion got the Sox out to an early lead with his two-run single in the top of the first inning. Salem added a third run in the second, as Kelvin Diaz scored on an E5 to make it 3-0 after two frames.

Four different Red Sox pitchers combined to hold the FredNats scoreless through five innings, before Nick Peoples' two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth brought the Freddies to within a run, at 3-2.

That would be as close as Fredericksburg made it, with Encarnacion driving in three more runs the rest of the way to lock up a 6-2 Salem victory. Luis Cohen (5-5) got the win in relief, and Travis Sthele (5-7) took the loss on his line.

In game five, Bryan Polanco (7-4, 4.45) takes on Matt Duffy (3-5, 3.18) in a 7:05 start.

