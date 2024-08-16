Clutch Extra Inning Hits Guide RiverDogs to Road Win

Kannapolis, NC - Narciso Polanco and Enderson Delgado came through with a pair of two-out RBI hits in the 10th inning, helping the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-3 in extra-innings on Friday night. Jhon Diaz blasted two solo home runs in the victory, marking his second game with multiple home runs this season.

The RiverDogs (27-16, 54-54) entered the extra frame with Adrian Santana on second base and their 3-4-5 hitters due. Aidan Smith moved Santana to third with a deep fly ball to center field, but Diaz struck out for the second out of the stanza. Polanco fell behind 0-2 against Luke Bell before muscling an RBI double into shallow center that gave the Dogs the lead. Delgado ripped a base hit through the right side moments later to score Polanco and make it 5-3.

Andy Rodriguez put the finishing touches on a brilliant outing by retiring all three hitters he faced in the bottom of the inning to end the game and earn his first win. He went 2.2 innings without allowing a hit and struck out three.The RiverDogs missed out on a chance to take an early lead when they failed to score despite putting runners at second and third with no outs in the top of the first.

Kannapolis (18-27, 59-52) took advantage and jumped ahead quickly in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Burrowes led off with a single and stole second base. T.J. McCants drove him in two batters later with a triple to the gap in left center. The Cannon Ballers threatened to extend the lead but Jose Perez caught George Wolkow's fly ball to left and fired home to cut down McCants trying to score.

Charleston finally broke through in the third, using back-to-back home runs to jump into the lead. Aidan Smith jumped all over a fastball from Frankeli Arias, lining a home run over the berm in left field on a ball that left his bat at 104-mph. Three pitches later, Diaz pummeled a pitch over the right field wall and the Dogs had a 2-1 lead. The RiverDogs had not hit back-to-back home runs since August of 2023.

In a game that featured plenty of back-and-forth, Kannapolis evened things in the fourth. Wolkow doubled to open the frame but was still at second with two outs. He broke for third on a ball in the dirt and scored when catcher Enderson Delgado threw wildly to third on an off-balance attempt to catch the runner.

Diaz blasted his second solo home run of the game to give the RiverDogs the lead back at 3-2 in the top of the fifth. Kannapolis received a two-out solo shot from Jeral Perez to even the score once more at 3-3.

The RiverDogs starting pitcher Trevor Harrison allowed two runs in 4.0 innings and scattered six hits. Luis Hernandez followed by allowing one run on three hits over 3.1 innings. He fanned four.

Delgado paced the Dogs with a 3-5 night at the plate. Smith, Diaz, Emilien Pitre and Jose Perez each registered two hits. Charleston outhit Kannapolis by a 14-9 margin. Every member of the Cannon Ballers lineup had at least one hit. McCants finished 2-5.

The RiverDogs can win the series with a victory on Saturday night. RHP Santiago Suarez (6-5, 4.48) will take his turn in the rotation against Kannapolis RHP Ricardo Brizuela (2-0, 3.45). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

