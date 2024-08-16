Legacy 14 Lager Available this Weekend at Pelicans Ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will offer 16oz. cans of Legacy 14 Lager this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (August 16-18) in support of Coastal Carolina University's baseball collective and in celebration of Saturday's Gary Gilmore Bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. The Pelicans will donate $1 from each Legacy 14 Lager sold at the ballpark Ballpark this Friday - Sunday to the Legacy 14 Collective. Fans will be able to purchase it at select locations throughout the ballpark.

The beverage, named as a tribute to the number worn by long-time Coastal Carolina University head baseball coach Gary Gilmore, is a product of Steel Hands Brewing. It is described as a refreshing, crisp and light lager, brewed with German and American malts. Perfect for a day at the ballpark!

This offering coincides with the club's Happy Retirement Gary Gilmore giveaway this Saturday, August 17. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead. Saturday gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. For 2025, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com, call 843-918-6000, or stop by the Box Office.

