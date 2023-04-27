April 27, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN The Portland Sea Dogs are back in the win column after a 6-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves yesterday afternoon. Erie took the lead in the first inning after Grant Witherspoon hit a leadoff single then stole second base. Colt Keith then hit a groundball to Portland's shortstop Christian Koss. The ball went under the glove of Koss charging in, allowing enough time for Witherspoon to come around to score and Erie was on the board, 1-0. Portland took control in the top of the fifth inning when Stephen Scott singled on a line drive to right field to lead off the inning. A thundering home run to left field off the bat of Edwin Diaz brought Scott in and the Sea Dogs took the lead, 2-1. The two-run blast by Diaz was his second of the season and ninth for Portland collectively. The scoring continued in the inning when Phillip Sikes reached on a single to left field before stealing second base. A sacrifice fly to right field hit by Nick Yorke gave Sikes enough time to score and Portland extended the lead, 3-1. A pair of singles in the top of the eighth inning put Yorke and Rafaela on base before Alex Binelas came to the plate. A two run double by Binelas would score Yorke and Rafaela to extend the Portland's lead, 5-1. The scoring continued when Scott hit an RBI single to left field to bring Binelas home and Portland continued to lead, 6-1.

SCOTT HAS A CAREER DAY Stephen Scott had a strong day at the plate, going four-for-four with four singles and an RBI. It is the second time in his career that he has recorded four hits, the first time being on August 12, 2021, in Bowling Green against the Hot Rods.

RAFAELA AND YORKE ADD TO THE TALLY Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela also both recorded multi-hit games. Yorke went 2-3 with a single and a double while Rafaela went 3-5 with three singles and an RBI.

RYAN FERNANDEZ STRONG IN DEBUT Ryan Fernandez made his 2023 season debut for the Sea Dogs yesterday. After allowing a leadoff single, he then struck out the side to close out the game for Portland.

DROHAN REMAINS DOMINANT Portland's starter Shane Drohan spun another gem for the Sea Dogs. He tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven. He is now 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA. He has earned a winning decision in each of his four starts and has tossed 23.0 innings and has allowed two earned runs on 13 hits with 26 strikeouts this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. In the Southwest Division, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are in the top spot while Akron, Erie and Harrisburg are all tied for second place .

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 27, 2011 - Portland defeated the Binghamton Mets 9-4 in a fog-shortened, 7-inning contest. The fog-out was the first at Hadlock Field since July of '94. Chih-Hsien Chiang drove in three runs.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in his fourth start for Portland this season. He last pitched April 21 against the Reading Fightin Phils and tossed 3.2 innings allowing season-high seven runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five. He has not faced the SeaWolves.

