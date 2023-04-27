Friday's Rumble Ponies Game Start Time Moved up to 1:00 PM
April 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - Friday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Akron RubberDucks at Mirabito Stadium has been moved up to a 1:00 PM start time due to impending inclement weather in the forecast later in the day. Gates will open at 12:00 PM.
For tickets visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
Check out the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2023
- Justin Verlander to Make Rehab Start Friday with Double-A Binghamton - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Friday's Rumble Ponies Game Start Time Moved up to 1:00 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats Announce 2023 Common Man for Ukraine Night - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- April 27, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Justin Verlander to Make Rehab Start Friday with Double-A Binghamton
- Friday's Rumble Ponies Game Start Time Moved up to 1:00 PM
- Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against RubberDucks Postponed
- Rumble Ponies Explode in Middle Innings for Series-Opening Win over Akron
- Sunday's Rumble Ponies Game in Hartford Postponed Due to Inclement Weather