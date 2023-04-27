Friday's Rumble Ponies Game Start Time Moved up to 1:00 PM

BINGHAMTON, NY - Friday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Akron RubberDucks at Mirabito Stadium has been moved up to a 1:00 PM start time due to impending inclement weather in the forecast later in the day. Gates will open at 12:00 PM.

For tickets visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

