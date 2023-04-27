Sea Dogs Stay Strong in 4-1 Victory in Erie

Erie, Pennsylvania - Corey Rosier recorded three hits in the Portland Sea Dogs (13-5) 4-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves (8-10) on Thursday night. Portland has won four out of their last five games and remains in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Corey Rosier was red hot at the plate, going three-for-four with a pair of singles and a double. He also scored a run and stole his ninth base of the season. Ceddanne Rafaela continued his hot streak in Erie, going two-for-four at the plate. Rafaela reached base three times, recording a walk, single, and a double.

CJ Liu set the tone for the Sea Dogs with 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight. Liu's 5.0 innings and eight strikeouts matched his season-high set in New Hampshire on April 15th.

In the top of the fourth inning, Alex Binelas sent a fly ball to left field, but the ball was dropped by the leftfielder, Daniel Cabrera, and Binelas reached second base on the error. A walk drawn by Stephen Scott put two runners on before Corey Rosier came to the plate. An RBI double by Rosier would score Binelas and advance Scott to third and Portland was on the board first, 1-0. A sacrifice fly to center field by Edwin Diaz brought Scott home to score and Portland extended the lead, 2-0. A single to right field off the bat of Tyler McDonough brought Rosier around to score the final run of the inning and Portland continued to lead, 3-0.

The scoring continued in the top of the seventh for the Sea Dogs when Rafaela doubled on a line drive to right field. Rafaela then swiped third base to record his sixth stolen base of the season and Portland continued to threaten. An RBI single by Binelas would score Rafaela and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 4-0.

Erie avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth when a single by Jake Holton put a runner on base. A double off the bat of Josh Crouch allowed Holton to score but Portland kept the lead, 4-1. Gage Workman singled to center field but an impressive outfield assist by Rafaela knabbed Crouch at the plate and recorded the final out to end the ballgame.

Portland starter RHP CJ Liu (2-1, 5.09 ERA) earned the win after tossing 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight. Erie starter RHP Ty Madden (0-1, 2.08 ERA) was saddled with the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to UPMC Park tomorrow, April 28, 2023 for game four of a six-game series against the Sea Wolves. First pitch is slated for 6:05pm. RHP Wyatt Olds (0-1, 7.04 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-2, 3.38 ERA) will have the start for Erie.

