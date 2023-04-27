Fisher Cats Announce 2023 Common Man for Ukraine Night

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Common Man for Ukraine Night will be held Thursday, June 1, when the Fisher Cats play the Reading Fightin Phils at Delta Dental Stadium with Atlas Fireworks following the game.

Fifty percent of individual tickets sold will go to the nonprofit Common Man for Ukraine. The first 1,000 fans to present a Common Man receipt at Delta Dental Stadium on June 1 will receive a special co-branded Fisher Cats/Common Man for Ukraine hat.

"We are proud to partner with The Common Man for a second straight season to raise money for this tremendous cause," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "This is another opportunity to provide support to those in need in other parts of the world, and every individual ticket sold makes an impact."

Donations go to programs such as the Bloodmobile to serve field hospitals, a day care and trauma counseling center for refugee children, the purchase and distribution of food, and safe housing for children in Ukraine.

"The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have been tremendous partners in this effort and helped us raise our first million dollars to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine," said Alex Ray, co-founder of Common Man for Ukraine. "We're grateful that the baseball team and its fans continue to support our mission of delivering life-saving supplies to those displaced by the war."

Individual tickets can be purchased at nhfishercats.com. Group and corporate sales can get involved by calling (603) 641-2005 or emailing info@nhfishercats.com and mentioning Common Man for Ukraine.

The funds are distributed by Rotary International's District #2331 in Poland for secure and reliable control that guarantees the funds go to the intended purpose.

Visit commonmanforukraine.org for more information about the Common Man for Ukraine.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023. Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6.

