Senators Fall to Patriots, 7-5

April 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots played a doozy of a game Thursday night with Somerset coming out on top 7-5. Harrisburg scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead but then Somerset plated five in the six to regain the lead, 7-4. Harrisburg scored a run and loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but a double play ended the threat.

The Big Play

In the bottom of the fifth with two outs and the bases loaded, Jackson Cluff hit a missile towards right center field that was destined to clear the bases before Brandon Lockridge made a diving catch robbing Cluff and the Senators from at least two more runs in the inning.

On Capitol Hill

Ronald Herrera started and pitched into the sixth inning. He left with one out and two runners on, both runners scored. His line 5.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K and 24 BF. Joel Peguero, Evan Lee and Amos Willingham all pitched for the Senators. Lee and Willingham didn't allow a run.

With the Gavel

Jack Dunne and Drew Millas both had two hits, a double each, and both drove in a run. Jose Sanchez also had an RBI single.

Filibusters

The teams combined to send 21 batters to the plate between the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth innings... Overall they combined for 12 runs, 17 hits, 3 errors, 12 walks and a hit batter... Harrisburg stranded six runners in scoring position and hit into two double plays.

On the Docket

The Senators and Somerset Patriots play game three of their six-game series at FNB Field Friday at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

