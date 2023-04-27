Senators Fall to Patriots, 7-5
April 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots played a doozy of a game Thursday night with Somerset coming out on top 7-5. Harrisburg scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead but then Somerset plated five in the six to regain the lead, 7-4. Harrisburg scored a run and loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but a double play ended the threat.
The Big Play
In the bottom of the fifth with two outs and the bases loaded, Jackson Cluff hit a missile towards right center field that was destined to clear the bases before Brandon Lockridge made a diving catch robbing Cluff and the Senators from at least two more runs in the inning.
On Capitol Hill
Ronald Herrera started and pitched into the sixth inning. He left with one out and two runners on, both runners scored. His line 5.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K and 24 BF. Joel Peguero, Evan Lee and Amos Willingham all pitched for the Senators. Lee and Willingham didn't allow a run.
With the Gavel
Jack Dunne and Drew Millas both had two hits, a double each, and both drove in a run. Jose Sanchez also had an RBI single.
Filibusters
The teams combined to send 21 batters to the plate between the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth innings... Overall they combined for 12 runs, 17 hits, 3 errors, 12 walks and a hit batter... Harrisburg stranded six runners in scoring position and hit into two double plays.
On the Docket
The Senators and Somerset Patriots play game three of their six-game series at FNB Field Friday at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2023
- Senators Fall to Patriots, 7-5 - Harrisburg Senators
- Restituyo and Boswell Each Drive in 3 Runs in Yard Goats' Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Double Proves Trouble for Reading in Comeback Win for Curve - Altoona Curve
- Sea Dogs Stay Strong in 4-1 Victory in Erie - Portland Sea Dogs
- Defensive Miscues Plague Baysox in Sixth-Straight Loss - Bowie Baysox
- Reading Falls 3-2 in Ranger Suarez Rehab Start - Reading Fightin Phils
- Four-Run Seventh Inning Pushes Richmond to 7-2 Win Over Bowie - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Erie Offense Sputters in Second Straight Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Justin Verlander to Make Rehab Start Friday with Double-A Binghamton - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Friday's Rumble Ponies Game Start Time Moved up to 1:00 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats Announce 2023 Common Man for Ukraine Night - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- April 27, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Fall to Patriots, 7-5
- Late Rally Comes up Just Short
- Patriots Earn 5-2 Win Over Senators
- Senators Top Akron, 4-1
- Senators Top RubberDucks, 7-4