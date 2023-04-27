Justin Verlander to Make Rehab Start Friday with Double-A Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - New York Mets pitcher and three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will make a rehab start Friday with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium against the Akron RubberDucks at 1:00 PM. Gates will open at 11:30 AM.

The 2011 American League Most Valuable Player joined the Mets this past offseason after a storied career with the Detroit Tigers (2005-17) and Houston Astros (2017-22). Verlander won his second World Series Championship with Houston in 2022 and was a unanimous selection for his third career American League Cy Young Award.

The nine-time all-star is first among active pitchers with 244 career victories. He is also 13th all-time and second to Mets teammate Max Scherzer among active pitchers with 3,198 strikeouts.

In 17 major league seasons Verlander is 244-133 in 482 starts with a 3.24 ERA. He is just one of two players in major league history to be named Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year (2006), Cy Young (2011, 2019, 2022), and Most Valuable Player (2011) joining Don Newcombe.

Fans can purchase tickets to Friday's game by visiting www.BINGRP.com, calling 607-722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

