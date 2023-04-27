RubberDucks Win, 5-2, Then Lose, 4-3, in Binghamton

April 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez had two RBI singles, while center fielder Petey Halpin added a two-run home run, in a 5-2 RubberDucks win in Game 1, but Binghamton rallied for win on designated hitter Mateo Gil's game-winning single in the eighth inning for a 4-3 Game 2 victory, splitting a doubleheader Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point In a 2-2 tie in Game 1, rehabbing Mets right-hander Stephen Nogosek walked first baseman Joe Naranjo to begin the sixth inning. Rodríguez grounded a go-ahead RBI double down the third-base line. Three batters later, Halpin hit a two-run home run to center field, making it 5-2. In Game 2, with a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth, pinch runner Rowdey Jordan advanced to third base on a flyout and scored on Gil's single to center field off right-hander Davis Sharpe.

Mound Presence In Game 1, left-hander Doug Nikhazy allowed a game-tying home run in the second inning to third baseman José Peroza and the go-ahead run after a walk, an error and a wild pitch. He stranded the bases loaded to end the inning and lasted three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Left-hander Randy Labaut retired the first eight batters he faced before walking two. Right-hander Cade Smith retired Jordan when Halpin caught his fly ball at the center field wall to end the sixth inning. Smith then worked a perfect seventh inning for his sixth save. In Game 2, right-hander Jack Leftwich allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Right-hander Jordan Jones tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Right-hander Mason Hickman pitched a scoreless sixth inning before allowing the game-tying run on catcher Matt O'Neill's RBI double in the seventh.

Duck Tales Akron scored first in Game 1 when Naranjo doubled to right field and Rodríguez hit an RBI single to center field in the second inning. With Akron trailing, 2-1 in the third inning, second baseman Angel Martínez singled, stole second base and scored on shortstop José Tena's game-tying double. In Game 2, Akron trailed 2-0, before Rodríguez led off the fifth inning with a home run to left field off right-hander Junior Santos. Later in the inning, three straight singles by second baseman Aaron Bracho, designated hitter Seth Caddell and Halpin gave Akron two more runs and a 3-2 lead.

Notebook Former RubberDuck Manny Alvarez (2021-22) earned the win in Game 2...Naranjo has hit safely in seven of his last eight games...Labaut has yet to allow an earned run in 13 2/3 innings (six appearances) this season...Smith has converted 14 straight save chances since Aug. 3, 2022...Game Times: 2:21 & 2:20...Attendance: 1,510.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Binghamton at 1:05 p.m. Friday at Mirabito Stadium. Akron right-hander Ross Carver (0-0, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to face New York Mets rehabbing right-hander Justin Verlander. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.