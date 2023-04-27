Double Proves Trouble for Reading in Comeback Win for Curve

READING, Pa. - With the Curve holding a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Liover Peguero doubled off the game-tying run at third base to end the game tonight as Altoona held on to defeat Reading, 3-2, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In a thilling contest, Altoona scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 3-1 lead over Reading. The Curve loaded the bases on a walk and two singles off Max Kuhns to set up a sacrifice fly from Connor Scott to tie the game 1-1. Andres Alvarez drew a walk to reload the bases before Henry Davis drew a two-out walk off Kuhns to put Altoona on top.

Domingo Leyba dribbled an RBI-single along the infield off Taylor Lehman in the next at-bat to put the Curve ahead 3-1. Matt Gorski would line out to the third baseman McCarthy Tatum to end the inning with the bases loaded for the Curve.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tahnaj Thomas walked the first two batters he faced in the contest to bring the game-winning run to the plate. Tatum grounded out to third before an RBI-single from Max McDowell put runners on the corners in a 3-2 game. Cody Roberts then hit a scorching line drive to short stop Peguero, who made the catch and was able to double off Madison Stokes at third base to end the game. It was the second save of the season for Thomas.

Sean Sullivan made the start for Altoona and extended his scoreless inning streak to 11.2 innings to begin the season. Sullivan struck out six batters on two walks and four hits as he worked 5.0 scoreless frames. Nick Dombkowski followed with 2.0 scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts.

Tyler Samaniego allowed one run on an RBI-single by Wendell Rijo in the eighth inning to snap a scoreless game and put Reading ahead. Samaniego would earn the win after Altoona put up three runs in the next half inning.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez made a rehab start for Reading, tossing two scoreless innings. Tyler Phillips followed with 5.0 scoreless frames, striking out five with two hits. Leyba and Jacob Gonzalez each had two hits in the win for the Curve. Mason Martin matched his career-high with three walks in the contest.

The Curve continue a 12-game road trip on Friday with the Reading Fightin' Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. with RHP Matt Eckelman on the mound for Altoona with Reading's starting LHP Josh Hendrickson.

Altoona returns home to PNG Field on Tuesday, May 9 to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

