Restituyo and Boswell Each Drive in 3 Runs in Yard Goats' Win

April 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH- Bladimir Restituyo blasted a three-run home run and Bret Boswell drove in three runs with a solo homer and a two-run double as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-4 on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Yard Goats bullpen was solid again over 4.1 innings and allowed just one run as Hartford won back-to-back games.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Mike Ruff retired the first nine batters with four consecutive strikeouts, before the Fisher Cats got their first base runner on a bunt single in the fourth inning.

The Yard Goats took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning on Bladimir Restituyo's three run home run off New Hampshire starter Jimmy Robbins. The lefty retired the first two batters of the inning and then Bret Boswell worked a walk. Eddy Diaz followed with a double, putting runners at second and third base. Next, Restituyo cranked a home run over the left center field fence, which landed on the patio of the connecting hotel, giving Hartford a 3-0 lead.

Hartford added a pair of runs in the fifth inning off Fisher Cats reliever Luis Quinones to make it 5-0. Drew Romo led off the inning with a single, and later scored on a wild pitch. Bret Boswell, who walked, scored on a solid single to center field by Eddy Diaz.

The Fisher Cats made it a 5-3 with three runs in the fifth inning off Ruff. The big hit of the frame came from Dylan Rock, a two RBI single scoring Luis De Los Santos and Miguel Hiraldo. Kekai Rios' infield grounder scored Rock to pull the Fisher Cats to within two runs. Ruff was lifted for reliever Blake Goldsberry who got out of the jam.

The Yard Goats and Fisher Cats play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday night (6:35) at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM), and host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.

