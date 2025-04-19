Andrew Kew Leads Swarm to Postseason with Four Goals
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
With the season on the line, Andrew Kew has a 4-Goal, 4-Assist night to lead the Swarm to a 14-11 win over Buffalo; punching their ticket to the postseason.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Finish Strong With Win Over Rochester - Toronto Rock
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs - San Diego Seals
- Las Vegas Fall in Final Game - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Swarm vs. Bandits: Playoff Drama Unfolds Saturday Night in Duluth, GA
- Georgia Swarm Continue Playoff Push with Marvel Super Hero Night on April 5
- Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for High-Stakes Showdown against Halifax Thunderbirds
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three
- Georgia Swarm Trade Defenseman TJ Comizio to Colorado Mammoth for 3rd Pick in 2026 NLL Draft