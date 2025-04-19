Andrew Kew Leads Swarm to Postseason with Four Goals

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







With the season on the line, Andrew Kew has a 4-Goal, 4-Assist night to lead the Swarm to a 14-11 win over Buffalo; punching their ticket to the postseason.

