Anaheim Ducks Recall Colangelo and Hinds from San Diego

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Sam Colangelo and defenseman Tyson Hinds from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, center Mason McTavish has been placed on Injured Reserve.

Colangelo, 22 (12/26/01), made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2023-24, appearing in three games with the Ducks, scoring his first career NHL goal in his NHL debut, April 12, 2024 vs. Calgary (Dustin Wolf) to become the 16th player in Ducks history to score a goal in his debut.

The 6-2, 211-pound forward began 2024-25 with San Diego, scoring a team-leading nine goals in 14 AHL appearances (9-5=14), while ranking second among team leaders in points and plus/minus (+4). Among AHL rookies, Colangelo leads in goals and shots (49), and ranks tied for second in points and power-play goals (3). In 18 career AHL games with the Gulls, Colangelo has scored 10-8=18 points with a +4 rating.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 45-52- points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). In 2023-24 as a senior at Western Michigan, Colangelo ranked tied for fifth among NCAA leaders in goals, scoring a career-high 24 while also setting single-season bests in points (24-19=43), assists, plus/minus (+19) and appearances (38).

A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in seven tournament games with current Ducks Trevor Zegras, Drew Helleson and Jackson LaCombe.

Hinds, 21 (3/13/03), has yet to make his NHL debut. He has appeared in 84 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 4-8=12 points with 48 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-3, 199-pound defenseman scored two goals (2-0=2) in 13 appearances with the Gulls this season, tied for second among club defensemen in goals. In 2023-24 as a rookie with San Diego, he earned 2-8=10 points in 71 AHL contests.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (76th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Hinds was named the QMJHL's Best Defensive Defenseman (Kevin Lowe Trophy) in 2022-23 after recording 11-43=54 points with a +61 rating in 56 games with Sherbrooke. He led all QMJHL blueliners in plus/minus, ranked sixth in points per game (0.96), eighth in points and was tied for eighth in assists. His +61 is the highest mark in 20 QMJHL seasons (since 2002-03) and the fifth-best plus/minus by a QMJHL defenseman all-time. In 204 career QMHL games with Sherbrooke, Rimouski and Shawinigan, Hinds earned 31-85=116 points with a +104 rating.

The Gatineau, Quebec native helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship, scoring two goals with a +9 rating in seven tournament games (was teammates with fellow Duck defenseman Olen Zellweger). Hinds also represented Canada at the 2020 U-17 World Hockey Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.