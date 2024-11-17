Morelli Scores in 2-1 Loss to Roadrunners

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 2-1, on Saturday evening at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Forward Mason Morelli opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season just over a minute into the opening period. Calen Addison picked up an assist on the goal, his eighth point (1G, 7A) in eight games with the Silver Knights. Grigori Deisenko also earned an assist on the play.

Tucson responded with a goal from Yamamoto to tie the game at one.

The second period remained scoreless throughout.

Yamamoto added his second goal of the game to secure a Tucson win late in the third period.

Goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 26 of 28 shots on goal in his first AHL appearance since November 1.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 7 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets

Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | vs. Abbotsford Canucks | Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 23 | 6 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets

Friday, Nov. 29 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Saturday, Nov. 30 | 2 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return on Wednesday for a single game contest against the Ontario Reign. Fans can watch on FloHockey, tune in on 1230 The Game, or purchase tickets here. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.