Cagnoni Caps off Barracuda Comeback with OT Winner

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (9-5-0-0) erased three different deficits on Sunday night at Tech CU Arena and would not take the lead until Luca Cagnoni sealed it with an overtime winner at 3:25 to upend the Calgary Wranglers (12-3-1-0), 5-4.

Despite outshooting the Wranglers at one point 6-2 to begin the game, the Barracuda failed to beat Calgary goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew in the first, and at 14:11, Rory Kerins (12) tipped in an Adam Klapka shot past Georgi Romanov from between the circles. Then, just 22 seconds later, Lucas Ciona found David Silye (2) on the backdoor to make it 2-0 Calgary.

In the second, the Barracuda began to find their game again, and at 4:48, Jimmy Schuldt (2) got his team on the board with a point shot that found its way through a screened Ignatjew. A minute and six seconds later, Joey Keane slung a shot on net that bounced off Filip Bystedt's (4) shinguard and in to tie it at 2-2. After Kerins (13) scored on the power play to give the Wranglers a 3-2 advantage, Ethan Cardwell found Justin Bailey (2) on the penalty kill and Bailey slid home the tying goal at 17:10.

In the third, tied at 3-3, Klapka (5) would tip in a shot off a won face-off draw at 11:33 to put the Wranglers back ahead. But, with the Barracuda's net empty, San Jose would once again respond when Cagnoni threw the puck to the net and it would go off Collin Graf (5) and in at 18:20.

For the first time this season, the Barracuda would need more than 60 minutes to decide their fate. In the overtime, Danil Gushchin nearly ended it in the first minute when he hit the post but at 3:25 Cagnoni (5) would officially put his team in the win column when his two-on-one pass intended for Andrew Poturalski hit off a defending Wrangler and in.

The Barracuda are on the road next weekend in Toronto against the Marlies before returning to Tech CU Arena on Nov. 29 to Nov. 30 to face-off with the Abbotsford Canucks. For more information on tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

