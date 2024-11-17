P-Bruins Defeated by Monsters in Overtime

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were defeated by the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Tyler Pitlick posted a goal and an assist, while Fabian Lysell notched two assists. Marc McLaughlin extended his goal streak to five games.

How It Happened

Lysell threw a puck towards the crease from below the goal line, before it bounced off Max Jones and into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 7:03 remaining in the first period. Patrick Brown received a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Rocco Grimaldi fired a wrist shot from the right circle that found the top shelf of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 13:38 to play in the second frame.

McLaughlin's wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle snuck inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 12:52 left in the second period. Brett Harrison and Pitlick were credited with the assists.

After the power play expired, John Farinacci spun off a defender and zipped a no-look, backhanded pass to Pitlick in front of the crease, where he redirected the puck into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 3:56 remaining in the second period. Lysell received a secondary assist.

Trey Fix-Wolansky redirected a feed with his skate into the back of the net from just outside the crease, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 3-2 with 7:46 to play in the third frame.

With 33 seconds remaining in the third period, Grimaldi's wrist shot from the right circle found the upper-left corner of the net, tying the game at 3-3.

19 seconds into overtime, Denton Mateychuk's shot from the right circle beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the Monsters the victory.

Stats

McLaughlin extended his goal streak to five games.

Mason Millman made his Providence debut.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The Providence Bruins fall to 6-7-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, November 22 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

