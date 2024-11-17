IceHogs Can't Solve Wolves on the Road

Chicago, IL - The Rockford IceHogs couldn't find their groove against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, falling 4-0. It's the first time this season the Hogs have been held off the score sheet.

The Wolves had the legs early and capitalized on their offensive pressure with a little over three minutes to go in the opening period. Defenseman Ronan Seeley leaned into a lapper and blasted his first of the year past Rockford's Mitchell Weeks.

In the 2nd period, Chicago extended its lead with another goal from a blueliner. Aleksi Heimosalmi's rocket from the line got through traffic for a 2-0 Wolves lead. Chicago forward Noel Gunler banged in a rebound with the Wolves on the man-advantage to push the score to 3-0.

The Chicago power play converted for a second time thanks to Skyler Brind'Amour's deflection just outside of the crease. Dustin Tokarski kept the Rockford offense at bay the rest of the way and finished with a 29-save shutout performance.

