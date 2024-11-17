Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves to Syracuse Crunch

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gage Goncalves to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 23, has skated in four games with Tampa Bay this season, firing three shots on goal, registering four hits and averaging 11:44 of time on ice over the four contests. The Mission, British Columbia, native made his NHL debut with the Bolts January 11 versus New Jersey last season and logged nine minutes of time on ice with one hit.

Goncalves has skated in five games with the Crunch this season and logged six assists, the third-most assists among all Syracuse skaters, while his 1.20 points per game average leads the team. Goncalves was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

