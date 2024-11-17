Wolves Rout IceHogs 4-0

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a set of three games in three days with a 4-0 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Ronan Seeley, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Noel Gunler and Skyler Brind'Amour scored and Dustin Tokarski-making his first appearance for the Wolves-made 29 saves in goal for the shutout to help Chicago snap a three-game losing skid.

The Wolves opened the scoring late in the first period when Seeley took advantage of time and space and ripped a shot from the top of the left circle that sailed past Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks. Felix Unger Sorum and Scott Morrow were awarded assists on Seeley's first goal of the season.

Heimosalmi gave the Wolves a 2-0 advantage midway through the second in a similar manner. The rookie defenseman's shot from the point made its way through traffic and beat Weeks to the stick side. The goal was Heimosalmi's first career American Hockey League score and was assisted by Riley Stillman.

Gunler's power-play goal later in the period upped the Wolves' goal to 3-0. After a scramble in front, the forward stuffed in a rebound of a Justin Robidas shot past Weeks. Robidas and Juha Jaaska had assists on Gunler's second goal of the season.

The Wolves kept coming in the third and put the game away when Brind'Amour scored on the power play. The rookie forward redirected a long shot from Morrow (two assists) for Brind'Amour's second goal of the season.

Tokarski earned the win in goal while Weeks (30 saves) suffered the loss for the IceHogs.

Chicago improved to 4-7-1-0 on the season while Rockford dropped to 4-8-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to face the Moose on Thursday (10:30 a.m.).

