Amerks Fall to Marlies in Overtime in Weekend Finale

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Toronto, ON) - The Rochester Americans (7-5-2-0) tied the game in the third period while also finishing with 16-9 shot-advantage but dropped a 2-1 score to the Toronto Marlies (8-1-2-2) in overtime in Sunday's weekend finale at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Despite suffering its second overtime loss of the week, Rochester has earned at least one point in eight of its last 10 games dating back to Oct. 23. Additionally, the Amerks show a 10-10-1-2 against the Marlies since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Forward Brendan Warren recorded Rochester's only point in the contest as he netted his second of the season at the 6:31 mark of the third period. Warren, who had a season-high three shots on goal, has tallied both of his goals this season on the road and three of his last four dating back to the 2023-24 campaign. Viktor Neuchev topped all skaters with a career-high eight shots.

Goaltender Felix Sandström (3-2-0), who returned to the crease for the first time since earning the win on Nov. 8, made his sixth appearance overall of the campaign. The Gavle, Sweden, native has helped the club earn at least one point in each of his last four appearances as he boasts a 3-0-1 mark and has allowed two or fewer goals in all four games dating back to begin the month.

FIRST PERIOD

While neither team was able to capitalize on its first power-play chance of the night, Toronto broke the deadlock midway through the opening frame.

Toronto had three scoring chances turned aside by Sandström, including the first shot from Logan Shaw as he was set up on a one-timer by Nick Abruzzese near the 9:25 mark. Moments after Abruzzese tried to set up Shaw, the duo teamed up yet again, but this time Abruzzese finished off a feed from Shaw while on a 2-on-1 odd-man rush for his third goal of the campaign.

The Marlies carried a 1-0 lead into first intermission along with a 10-7 shot-advantage but had 90 seconds of a leftover penalty kill.

SECOND PERIOD

Rochester, which had an abbreviated power-play to start the second, drew a high sticking infraction to gain a 5-on-3 advantage for 14 seconds. The visitors were unable to find much offensively as the Marlies smothered their chances and eventually cleared off both penalties.

The Amerks were whistled for a holding penalty of their own after both of their man-advantages expired, but much like the two others in the first period, were able to kill off the Toronto's power-play.

Facing a one-goal deficit eight minutes into the stanza, the Amerks had one of their best chances of the night as Lukas Rousek carried the puck inside the Marlies zone along the right point. The Czechia native stopped after crossing the line and connected with Ryan Johnson at the opposite side of the zone, however, the defenseman's bid for a first professional goal was gloved by Marlies goaltender Artur Akhtyamov.

The Amerks continued to find the equalizer,and after being held in check on their fifth power-play of the frame, Anton Wahlberg gained ownership of the puck in the middle of the neutral zone. The Rookie forward sprinted towards the Marlies' netminder but was unable to solve Akhtyamov.

THIRD PERIOD

Trailing 1-0 and being outshot 19-14, Rochester found its road legs as they pressured the Marlies in the opening moments of the third period. As the momentum began to turn, Warren rimmed the puck around the backside of the Toronto zone before he intercepted a pass at the far side. The University of Michigan product carried the puck down the right wing before he cut to the center of the circles and wired a shot to even the score at 1-1 with 13:29 left in regulation.

Shortly after knotting the score at one, the clubs were each whistled for coincidental penalties and the Amerks drew their sixth and seventh power-plays of the contest, but the game remained tied as the final minutes were dwindling down.

Just prior to the final horn sounded, the Amerks nearly gained their first lead of the contest but Zachary Metsa 's shot from the top of the offensive zone clanged off the crossbar and remained out of the back of the net.

OVERTIME

Moments after Josh Dunne won the opening face-off in extra time, the Amerks had the puck in the offensive zone before Alexander Nylander stepped in-front of a pass intended for Jack Rathbone. The former Amerk skated the length of the ice from in-between the hash marks of his own zone and beat Sandström on a breakaway opportunity just 25 seconds into overtime to seal the 2-1 win for Toronto.

UP NEXT

The Amerks look to get back into the win column as they begin another three-game week on Wednesday, Nov. 20 with another go-around against the first-place Laval Rocket at Place Bell. The North Division matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

ROC: B. Warren (2)

TOR: N. Abruzzese (3), A. Nylander (6 - OT GWG)

Goaltenders

ROC: F. Sandström - 27/29 (OTL)

TOR: A. Akhtyamov - 30/31 (W)

Shots

ROC: 31

TOR: 29

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/7) | PK (3/3)

TOR: PP (0/3) | PK (7/7)

Three Stars:

1. TOR - A. Akhtyamov

2. TOR - A. Nylander

3. ROC - F. Sandström

