Monsters Complete Comeback to Win 4-3 in Providence
November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
PROVIDENCE - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Providence Bruins 4-3 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-4-0-1 and currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Providence jumped out front first with Max Jones scoring 12:57 into the first frame giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi scored on the power play at 6:22 of the second period with Denton Mateychuk and Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbing assists to make it a 1-1 game. The Bruins followed with two tallies as Marc McLaughlin and Tyler Pitlick went back-to-back at the 7:08 and 16:04 marks making it a 3-1 Providence lead through two frames. Cleveland was able to bounce back in the later half of the final period beginning with a goal from Fix-Wolansky tying the game at 12:14 assisted by Madison Bowey and Grimaldi. Grimaldi added his second goal of the night at the 19:27 mark to force overtime off feeds from Stanislav Svozil and Owen Sillinger. Just 19 seconds into overtime, Mateychuk scored his second game-winning goal of the weekend with Luca Del Bel Belluz and Grimaldi racking up helpers on the play to win 4-3, earning the Monsters their sixth win in a row.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 20 saves for the win while Providence's Michael DiPietro stopped 29 shots in defeat.
The Monsters will play the Milwaukee Admirals at home Saturday, November 23, at 5:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 2 1 - 4
PRO 1 2 0 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/5 3/3 16 min / 4 inf
PRO 23 0/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 20 3 5-3-1
PRO DiPietro OTL 29 4 5-2-2
Cleveland Record: 10-4-0-1, 2nd North Division
Providence Record: 6-7-2-0, 6th Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2024
- Wolves Rout IceHogs 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Can't Solve Wolves on the Road - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Complete Comeback to Win 4-3 in Providence - Cleveland Monsters
- Gage Alexander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- P-Bruins Defeated by Monsters in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Colangelo and Hinds from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Graham Sward from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Yamamoto's Two Goals Propel The Roadrunners 2-1 Over The Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gushchin Scores Twice in 6-2 Loss to First Place Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- Morelli Scores in 2-1 Loss to Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Complete Comeback to Win 4-3 in Providence
- Monsters Clutched 4-3 Overtime Win in Providence
- Monsters Sign Forward Tristan Ashbrook to Pro Tryout Contract
- Blue Jackets Loan Forward Gavin Brindley to Monsters
- Monsters Prevail in 3-2 Overtime Win against Marlies