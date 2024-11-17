Monsters Complete Comeback to Win 4-3 in Providence

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PROVIDENCE - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Providence Bruins 4-3 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-4-0-1 and currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Providence jumped out front first with Max Jones scoring 12:57 into the first frame giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi scored on the power play at 6:22 of the second period with Denton Mateychuk and Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbing assists to make it a 1-1 game. The Bruins followed with two tallies as Marc McLaughlin and Tyler Pitlick went back-to-back at the 7:08 and 16:04 marks making it a 3-1 Providence lead through two frames. Cleveland was able to bounce back in the later half of the final period beginning with a goal from Fix-Wolansky tying the game at 12:14 assisted by Madison Bowey and Grimaldi. Grimaldi added his second goal of the night at the 19:27 mark to force overtime off feeds from Stanislav Svozil and Owen Sillinger. Just 19 seconds into overtime, Mateychuk scored his second game-winning goal of the weekend with Luca Del Bel Belluz and Grimaldi racking up helpers on the play to win 4-3, earning the Monsters their sixth win in a row.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 20 saves for the win while Providence's Michael DiPietro stopped 29 shots in defeat.

The Monsters will play the Milwaukee Admirals at home Saturday, November 23, at 5:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 2 1 - 4

PRO 1 2 0 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/5 3/3 16 min / 4 inf

PRO 23 0/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 20 3 5-3-1

PRO DiPietro OTL 29 4 5-2-2

Cleveland Record: 10-4-0-1, 2nd North Division

Providence Record: 6-7-2-0, 6th Atlantic Division

