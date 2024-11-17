Gage Alexander Reassigned to Grand Rapids

November 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Gage Alexander

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Gage Alexander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Last season, Alexander appeared in 19 outings with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) and showed a 5-8-1 record with one shutout to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Alexander competed in 16 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls during the 2022-23 campaign and logged a 5-7-3 ledger with a 3.59 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Throughout his three-year pro career, the Okotoks, Alberta, native has an 11-19-4 mark with two shutouts to go along with a 3.67 goals-against average. Prior to turning pro, Alexander spent four seasons in the WHL from 2019-23 and totaled a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Alexander was selected with the 148th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and, this past offseason, was acquired by Detroit from the Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick.

