"AMANDO MORENO GETS HIS BRACE!!!!"
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Amando Moreno scored a pair of goals to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park to continued the hosts' undefeated start to the 2026 campaign.
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Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
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