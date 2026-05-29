A Rookie on a Mission

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Azzi Fudd dropped 24 PTS and 6 triples in the Dallas Wings' last game against the Liberty, including a rookie-record 5 threes and 17 PTS in the third quarter.

Tonight, she and the Wings take on the defending champions, the Aces at 8pm/ET on Prime Video.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.