A Rookie on a Mission
Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Azzi Fudd dropped 24 PTS and 6 triples in the Dallas Wings' last game against the Liberty, including a rookie-record 5 threes and 17 PTS in the third quarter.
Tonight, she and the Wings take on the defending champions, the Aces at 8pm/ET on Prime Video.
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
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