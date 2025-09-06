9.5.2025: Lexington SC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Forster Ajago and Nick Firmino scored either side of halftime as Lexington SC held off a late comeback effort by North Carolina FC to take a 2-1 victory at Lexington SC Stadium, earning the side its fourth win in the past five league games to move into the top four in the USL Championship's Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.