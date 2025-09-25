9.24.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Carlos Moguel Jr. scored the game-winner with seven minutes to go as New Mexico United rallied for a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field as United goalkeeper Kris Shakes made a key second-half penalty save to help lift New Mexico into third place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.







