8.23.2025: Sporting JAX Women vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Gianna Gourley recorded a brace and Jaydah Bedoya scored her first goal with DC Power FC as the visitors won 3-1 against Sporting JAX in the expansion side's home opener.







