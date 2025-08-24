USL Sporting Club Jacksonville

8.23.2025: Sporting JAX Women vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video


Gianna Gourley recorded a brace and Jaydah Bedoya scored her first goal with DC Power FC as the visitors won 3-1 against Sporting JAX in the expansion side's home opener.

