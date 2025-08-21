8.20.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Rhode Island FC advances to 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals, defeats 10-man Birmingham Legion FC side at Centreville Bank Stadium, 1-0, as Jamaica international Dwayne Atkinson scores winner in second appearance for club.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2025

