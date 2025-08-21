8.20.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Loudoun United FC, Sacramento Republic FC play to scoreless draw, as Loudoun's Hugo Fauroux tallies two saves, Sacramento's Jared Mazzola saves six shots; Sacramento advance to 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on penalties, 4-2.
