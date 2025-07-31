7.30.2025: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ethan Zubak and Bryce Jamison each recorded a goal and assist while Ryan Doghman and Pedro Guimaraes also found the net as Orange County SC took a 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Championship Soccer Stadium, earning the side consecutive wins in the regular season for the first time this season.







