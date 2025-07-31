7.30.2025: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Ethan Zubak and Bryce Jamison each recorded a goal and assist while Ryan Doghman and Pedro Guimaraes also found the net as Orange County SC took a 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Championship Soccer Stadium, earning the side consecutive wins in the regular season for the first time this season.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
